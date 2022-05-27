'Leave your offices and saturate the streets': Bheki Cele to cops amid rampant crime

“We cannot have a situation where the community says it does not know their station boss. They must not have an office. They must be in the streets, speaking to the people.”

Cele said commanders must “not sleep a wink when their communities are infiltrated by criminals”.

“Station commanders and their police must go and saturate the streets and leave their offices alone.”

After listening to the residents' frustrations about rampant crime and corrupt police officers, Cele said he understood their plight and admitted that police had in many instances failed the people.

“I agree with you that we have not done well,” he said.

Cele revealed 73 people had been killed recently but that only 22 suspects had been apprehended for the murders. Eighty-nine people had been raped but only 35 had been arrested, and 20 houses in the precinct of Jabulani had been burgled but only two people were arrested.

“Therefore, it’s important that we find the killers and they must be equal to the number of murders. It’s important that everyone who rapes be found, there must not be anyone who rapes and get to sleep at their homes with their ankles up.

