'We have geared ourselves to confront the land question head-on': Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza on Friday said land deprivation strips people of their national identity, heritage and ability to develop and progress.

“Our struggle for liberation was principally centred on the injustices of land dispossession and deprivation and the indignity of forced removals of people from the land of their birth.”

Mabuza — in his capacity as chair of the interministerial committee on land reform — was speaking at the two-day communal land administration and tenure summit in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

“In the broader struggles for liberation and democratisation, traditional leaders played a critical role in the fight against land dispossessions by the colonial and apartheid system.

“The land question remains firmly on the agenda of government’s transformation programme and this has continued to feature strongly in our engagements with the institution of traditional and Khoi-San leadership.