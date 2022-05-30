Only ANC & DA declared donations in the latest declarations — IEC

The ANC and the DA are the only two political parties that made declarations of donations received for the fourth quarter of the 2021/22 financial year — January to March 2022.

The ANC declared R10m, while the DA declared R2,525,387.72. The DA also declared an in-kind donation of R786,152.81 from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF), a German foundation.

The IEC is yet to publish the full Party Funding Fourth Quarter Disclosure Report with details of the donors and their donations. A press statement issued on Monday does not name the ANC donors, but the IEC indicated it will publish the full report later on Monday.

The electoral commission said all of the DA’s declared donations except for one were received from foreign donors — the FNF and Danish Liberal Democracy Programme (DLDP).

The combined value of these foreign donations is R2,405,387.72, constituting 95% of the total value of donations declared by the DA during the fourth quarter.

Of this amount, the FNF donated R1,713,250.80 and the DLDP R692,136.92.