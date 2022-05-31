×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Opposition parties unmoved by Msunduzi mayor’s gesture to donate 10% of his salary

31 May 2022 - 07:38 By Mfundo Mkhize
Opposition parties were not impressed with Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla's offer to donate 10% of his total salary.
Opposition parties were not impressed with Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla's offer to donate 10% of his total salary.
Image: msunduzi.gov.za/

Despite Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla’s undertaking — together with some of his ANC counterparts — to pledge to donate 10% of his salary to any project geared towards building better communities, opposition parties rejected his 2022/2023 budget presented before a special full council on Monday.

Thebolla tabled a budget which saw a 12% increase in operating expenditure.

DA caucus leader Ross Strachan described the budget as an “ANC unrealistic and irregular budget”.

He took issue with the R16m per annum budget on water tankers and the municipality’s R27m support for the Maritzburg United football club which plays in the Premier Soccer League.

“We cannot continue to burden the already deteriorated rate base, especially in these desperate economic times, and subsidise this municipality to govern its affairs accordingly,” said Strachan.

Thebolla said a myriad challenges had been faced by the municipality in the past financial year, including a continuation of effective service delivery, economic decline as a result of the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the July unrest and the floods which had wreaked havoc in the province.

The municipality, though still under administration, notched up an unqualified audit opinion in the year 2022, a move which Thebolla described as a milestone for the city.

“This improvement is attributable to a joint effort of the management and the committee on a regular revue of the audit outcomes turn around implementation plan,” said Thebolla.

From July 1 , property rates will rise 8%, electricity tariffs 7.47%, refuse 5.8%, sanitation 9% and water 6%.

Msunduzi has multimillion-rand plans to turn around its water woes

The Msunduzi municipality in KwaZulu-Natal  is forging ahead with its investigations into widespread vandalism of water meters, which cause water ...
News
2 months ago

EFF leader Ntuthuko Mncwabe also railed against the budget, saying their stance had been informed by the abysmal service delivery which the community had to contend with.

“Service delivery just does not seem to get to people. Of particular concern is the issue of water and power cuts,” said Mncwabe.

IFP leader Thinasonke Ntombela said while they supported the budget, they still harboured some reservations regarding the tariff hikes.

He also raised concerns about the rolling blackouts that have plagued the provincial capital.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN looking to green energy to revitalise economy: Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal has always positioned itself for alternative energy generation, premier Sihle Zikalala said during his state of the province address on ...
Politics
3 months ago

Protesting Jika Joe residents split on Maritzburg housing reform solution

Jika Joe informal settlement residents in Pietermaritzburg appear divided on Msunduzi municipality's mooted plan to relocate some of the residents to ...
News
3 months ago

KZN households to receive R15.4m in aid after rain and flood damage

KZN human settlements MEC Jomo Sibiya will on Friday launch a project aimed at rehabilitating houses after violent storms battered the uMgungundlovu ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. Race for top ANC spots in KZN takes shape ahead of July elective conference Politics
  3. New twist as Xolile George stays put at Salga Politics
  4. Probe into Zwelinzima Vavi’s spending ramped up Politics

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings