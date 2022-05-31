Opposition parties unmoved by Msunduzi mayor’s gesture to donate 10% of his salary

DA caucus leader Ross Strachan described the budget as an “ANC unrealistic and irregular budget”.

He took issue with the R16m per annum budget on water tankers and the municipality’s R27m support for the Maritzburg United football club which plays in the Premier Soccer League.

“We cannot continue to burden the already deteriorated rate base, especially in these desperate economic times, and subsidise this municipality to govern its affairs accordingly,” said Strachan.

Thebolla said a myriad challenges had been faced by the municipality in the past financial year, including a continuation of effective service delivery, economic decline as a result of the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the July unrest and the floods which had wreaked havoc in the province.

The municipality, though still under administration, notched up an unqualified audit opinion in the year 2022, a move which Thebolla described as a milestone for the city.

“This improvement is attributable to a joint effort of the management and the committee on a regular revue of the audit outcomes turn around implementation plan,” said Thebolla.

From July 1 , property rates will rise 8%, electricity tariffs 7.47%, refuse 5.8%, sanitation 9% and water 6%.