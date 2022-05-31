Opposition parties unmoved by Msunduzi mayor’s gesture to donate 10% of his salary
Despite Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla’s undertaking — together with some of his ANC counterparts — to pledge to donate 10% of his salary to any project geared towards building better communities, opposition parties rejected his 2022/2023 budget presented before a special full council on Monday.
Thebolla tabled a budget which saw a 12% increase in operating expenditure.
DA caucus leader Ross Strachan described the budget as an “ANC unrealistic and irregular budget”.
He took issue with the R16m per annum budget on water tankers and the municipality’s R27m support for the Maritzburg United football club which plays in the Premier Soccer League.
“We cannot continue to burden the already deteriorated rate base, especially in these desperate economic times, and subsidise this municipality to govern its affairs accordingly,” said Strachan.
Thebolla said a myriad challenges had been faced by the municipality in the past financial year, including a continuation of effective service delivery, economic decline as a result of the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the July unrest and the floods which had wreaked havoc in the province.
The municipality, though still under administration, notched up an unqualified audit opinion in the year 2022, a move which Thebolla described as a milestone for the city.
“This improvement is attributable to a joint effort of the management and the committee on a regular revue of the audit outcomes turn around implementation plan,” said Thebolla.
From July 1 , property rates will rise 8%, electricity tariffs 7.47%, refuse 5.8%, sanitation 9% and water 6%.
EFF leader Ntuthuko Mncwabe also railed against the budget, saying their stance had been informed by the abysmal service delivery which the community had to contend with.
“Service delivery just does not seem to get to people. Of particular concern is the issue of water and power cuts,” said Mncwabe.
IFP leader Thinasonke Ntombela said while they supported the budget, they still harboured some reservations regarding the tariff hikes.
He also raised concerns about the rolling blackouts that have plagued the provincial capital.
