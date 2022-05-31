'We all have an Ace up our sleeve': Video of Duduzane Zuma with Ace Magashule gets tongues wagging
A video of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule with Duduzane Zuma has tongues wagging online.
The KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson met Magashule at the weekend to chat about legacy and the future of young people in political leadership.
“As much as people think they have us in the corner, remember one thing: we all have an ace up our sleeves,” said Duduzane.
Said Magashule: “They want to be leaders by force. If you watch every corner, people want to be leaders by hook or by crook. But we are there, we are watching the space and we are saying to our people to remain strong where they are. This too shall pass, the revolution and the struggle will a luta continua.”
Duduzane Zuma for ANC President ✊🏾. pic.twitter.com/VpS2yVfrXu— Ziphozonke Maswazi Mhlongo (@MaswaziMhlongo) May 28, 2022
Zuma has said he wants to follow in his father, former president Jacob Zuma's, footsteps and has been seen campaigning for support.
Secretary General of the ANC Ace Magashule together with Chairperson of Ward 11 in Ethekwini Duduzane Zuma. Seems to me that more and more elders are warming up to the idea of getting behind a youthful candidate who will usher in a new era and take South African into the future. pic.twitter.com/hT8AO0r2Qv— Ziphozonke Maswazi Mhlongo (@MaswaziMhlongo) May 29, 2022
In December last year, he said his pursuit was more than a dream, and not even his lack of experience in politics would deter him.
He has a plan he believes will turn the ANC and SA around.
“If you’re saying I’m competing against someone it means we walk on the same path. I’m walking a completely different path,” he told Newsbreak Lotus.
“We’re going to do things differently and there’s no-one in that lane. That’s a lane I’m creating because I believe that’s the only way we’re going to overturn and overhaul the situation through the ANC.”
Speaking on Power 98.7, Zuma said: “It is less of a dream but more of conversations. I think over a period of time we all have these conversations about how we get involved in making a difference.
“I have been a businessman my whole life, an entrepreneur, and politics is very new to me. I’ve followed it, I have understood it and was a part of it,” he said.
