×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

'We all have an Ace up our sleeve': Video of Duduzane Zuma with Ace Magashule gets tongues wagging

31 May 2022 - 11:00
A video of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule with Duduzane Zuma talking about political leadership has tongues wagging online.
A video of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule with Duduzane Zuma talking about political leadership has tongues wagging online.
Image: Ziphozonke Maswazi Mhlongo/Twitter

A video of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule with Duduzane Zuma has tongues wagging online. 

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson met Magashule at the weekend to chat about legacy and the future of young people in political leadership.

“As much as people think they have us in the corner, remember one thing: we all have an ace up our sleeves,” said Duduzane. 

Said Magashule: “They want to be leaders by force. If you watch every corner, people want to be leaders by hook or by crook. But we are there, we are watching the space and we are saying to our people to remain strong where they are. This too shall pass, the revolution and the struggle will a luta continua.”

Zuma has said he wants to follow in his father, former president Jacob Zuma's, footsteps and has been seen campaigning for support.

In December last year, he said his pursuit was more than a dream, and not even his lack of experience in politics would deter him. 

He has a plan he believes will turn the ANC and SA around. 

“If you’re saying I’m competing against someone it means we walk on the same path. I’m walking a completely different path,” he told Newsbreak Lotus.

“We’re going to do things differently and there’s no-one in that lane. That’s a lane I’m creating because I believe that’s the only way we’re going to overturn and overhaul the situation through the ANC.”

Speaking on Power 98.7, Zuma said: “It is less of a dream but more of conversations. I think over a period of time we all have these conversations about how we get involved in making a difference. 

“I have been a businessman my whole life, an entrepreneur, and politics is very new to me. I’ve followed it, I have understood it and was a part of it,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Duduzane Zuma vows to build hi-tech cities in SA over the next 20 years

"In the next 20 years, we will have the newest and most technologically-advanced cities in the world in SA and that starts now," said Duduzane Zuma.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Duduzane Zuma gets his hands dirty, helps KZN family after devastating floods

In a video circulating on social media, Duduzane Zuma and others can be seen with shovels in hand, removing mud that slid into the home during the ...
Politics
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘Future ANC president’ Duduzane Zuma making ‘back-breaking work look easy’

"No excuses, no long stories. Either we do it or not. Sunshine or rain, we get the job done," said Duduzane Zuma.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. Race for top ANC spots in KZN takes shape ahead of July elective conference Politics
  3. New twist as Xolile George stays put at Salga Politics
  4. Probe into Zwelinzima Vavi’s spending ramped up Politics

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings