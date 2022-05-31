'We all have an Ace up our sleeve': Video of Duduzane Zuma with Ace Magashule gets tongues wagging

In December last year, he said his pursuit was more than a dream, and not even his lack of experience in politics would deter him.

He has a plan he believes will turn the ANC and SA around.

“If you’re saying I’m competing against someone it means we walk on the same path. I’m walking a completely different path,” he told Newsbreak Lotus.

“We’re going to do things differently and there’s no-one in that lane. That’s a lane I’m creating because I believe that’s the only way we’re going to overturn and overhaul the situation through the ANC.”

Speaking on Power 98.7, Zuma said: “It is less of a dream but more of conversations. I think over a period of time we all have these conversations about how we get involved in making a difference.

“I have been a businessman my whole life, an entrepreneur, and politics is very new to me. I’ve followed it, I have understood it and was a part of it,” he said.

