Presidency unveils new B-BBEE advisory panel

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office on Wednesday unveiled the newly appointed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) advisory council.

According to the presidency, provincial representation, sector expertise, gender and age are among the considerations that informed the composition of the 14-member council.

Eight of its members are women.

The members of the council are:

Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council (BBC);

Gloria Serobe, a veteran of black business;

Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding;

Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation services sector;

Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs his own metal foundry business;

Ajay Lalu, a chartered accountant and B-BBEE specialist;

Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labour movement;

Makale Ngwenya, a trade unionist and researcher;

Kashif Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF);

Dr Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson;

Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac);

James Hodge, chief economist of the Competition Commission;

Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector; and

Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor.

The appointees will serve in the structure for the next five years.

TimesLIVE

