Politics

Presidency unveils new B-BBEE advisory panel

01 June 2022 - 15:38 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced the names of the 14 members of the B-BBEE advisory council. File photo.
Image: GovernmentZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office on Wednesday unveiled the newly appointed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) advisory council.

According to the presidency, provincial representation, sector expertise, gender and age are among the considerations that informed the composition of the 14-member council.

Eight of its members are women.

The members of the council are:

  • Kganki Matabane, CEO of the Black Business Council (BBC);
  • Gloria Serobe, a veteran of black business;
  • Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding;
  • Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation services sector;
  • Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs his own metal foundry business;
  • Ajay Lalu, a chartered accountant and B-BBEE specialist;
  • Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labour movement;
  • Makale Ngwenya, a trade unionist and researcher;
  • Kashif Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF);
  • Dr Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson;
  • Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac);
  • James Hodge, chief economist of the Competition Commission;
  • Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector; and
  • Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor.

The appointees will serve in the structure for the next five years.

TimesLIVE

