Politics

Should Lesotho and Swaziland be part of SA? Inside Herman Mashaba and Fana Mokoena’s debate

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 June 2022 - 12:34
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba suggested Lesotho and Swaziland should be incorporated into SA. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s suggestion that Lesotho and Swaziland be incorporated into SA has tongues wagging, drawing a response from former EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena.

The two landlocked countries have strong economic and social ties with SA, with arguments made in the past for the independent kingdoms to be made part of Mzansi.

Mashaba broached the subject again this week, saying he doesn’t know “how, in particular Lesotho and Swaziland, are not part of SA”.

“It is practically and economically impossible for these countries to survive on their own. The elephant in the room: Will the leaders of these two countries accept a proposal to incorporate?”

His comments sparked debate, with Mokoena slamming the idea.

“Lesotho fought and won its battles against colonialists differently from how we did it. Instead of arrogantly proposing they be incorporated in us, because we think we are better, why don’t we rather propose greater economic participation and sharing of resources between us,” he said.

He said the matter was historic.

Mokoena dismissed claims the EFF was in favour of incorporating the two nations into SA.

“Not incorporation. Open borders, the unity of Africa into one nation,” he said.

