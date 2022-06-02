DA, EFF snatch two wards from 'collapsing' ANC in by-elections

The DA and EFF have snatched two seats from the ANC in by-elections held this week in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.

Confirmed results released by the IEC on Thursday show a decline in support for the ruling party, which retained two wards — one with less than 35% and the other with 68% of the vote.

The DA in the Kareeberg municipality, ward 4, took an ANC seat with 42.77% of the vote compared with 32.53% received by the ANC during the 2021 municipal elections.

Meanwhile, the EFF in the Rand West City municipality, ward 29, won the seat previously held by the ANC with 54.81% of the vote compared with 47.95% received by the ANC during last year’s local government elections.

Despite the decline in ANC support, the party was able to retain three wards. In ward 53 in the City of Johannesburg it won the seat with 31.67% of the total votes cast compared with 59.01% during last year’s elections.

ActionSA was the biggest winner in ward 53 despite not winning the seat, showing the greatest growth by increasing its support from 12.7% in last year’s election to 21.8%.