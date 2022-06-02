Helen Zille: 'Black Lives Matter is exactly the same philosophy as apartheid'

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has again ruffled feathers with her stance on Black Lives Matter (BLM), saying applying American ideology “will destroy this country”.

Zille shared a video of US rapper and podcast host Zuby saying he does not support the BLM movement because it only cares about the 0.001% of black lives it can use to push a divisive political agenda.

“At last, someone prominent calling out the grifters in the BLM movement,” Zille tweeted, with the hashtag #AllLivesMatter.