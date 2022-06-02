Helen Zille: 'Black Lives Matter is exactly the same philosophy as apartheid'
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has again ruffled feathers with her stance on Black Lives Matter (BLM), saying applying American ideology “will destroy this country”.
Zille shared a video of US rapper and podcast host Zuby saying he does not support the BLM movement because it only cares about the 0.001% of black lives it can use to push a divisive political agenda.
“At last, someone prominent calling out the grifters in the BLM movement,” Zille tweeted, with the hashtag #AllLivesMatter.
Her stance triggered wide-ranging condemnation from people who accused her of being “obsessed” with demonstrating that BLM is corrupt.
“I hated apartheid that divided people on the basis of race and mobilised support through racial nationalism. BLM is exactly the same philosophy as apartheid. Two sides of the same coin,” said Zille.
She added that “applying American ideology in SA will destroy this country”.
This is not the first time Zille has been criticised over her comments on the BLM movement.
Last year, she was criticised for taking aim at the movement's “silence” on attacks in Mozambique.
“They are so totally and utterly gruesome that I can honestly say I have never seen anything so horrific before. Live people having their limbs hacked off. People parading the streets with decapitated heads,” said Zille.
“Where is Black Lives Matter? Or do they only deal with deaths that they can make political capital out of, in decrying 'whiteness'? Nothing I have ever seen compares to the brutality in Cabo Delgado. Yet silence.”
She said the movement was too busy “looking for microaggressions” rather than confronting all violence against black people.
