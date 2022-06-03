IN PICS | Mashatile opens ANC Limpopo conference
03 June 2022 - 19:42
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile opened the ANC Limpopo conference on Friday.
Mashatile received a warm welcome from delegates as he made his way to the podium to begin addressing them.
They welcomed him in song, “phakama Mashatile, ixesha lifikile” (rise up Mashatile, the time is now).
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.