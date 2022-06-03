×

Politics

IN PICS | Mashatile opens ANC Limpopo conference

03 June 2022 - 19:42 By TIMESLIVE
ANC treasurer genera Paul Mashatile delivering the keynote address at the ANC Limpopo conference. ANC members in the province have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
ANC treasurer genera Paul Mashatile delivering the keynote address at the ANC Limpopo conference. ANC members in the province have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile opened the ANC Limpopo conference on Friday.

Mashatile received a warm welcome from delegates as he made his way to the podium to begin addressing them.

They welcomed him in song, “phakama Mashatile, ixesha lifikile” (rise up Mashatile, the time is now). 

ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Vendors have come to display and regalia for sale as ANC members in Limpopo come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Stan Mathabathe delivering the political report as ANC members in Limpopo come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A 3rd term is what the majority of ANC members in Limpopo want to give the chairperson of their province. ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Singing revolutionary songs, ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC members in Limpopo have come together at the Ranch resort in Polokwane to elect provincial leaders who will lead the province for the next five years.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

