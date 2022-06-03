‘Wa phapha, sies’ — Malema takes a jab at Mashaba

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a jab at ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for urging people to vote for his party in the by-elections instead of for the red berets.

Malema shared a screenshot message from ActionSA urging people to vote for a party that “fights” illegal immigration instead of “encouraging” it.

The message cited Malema’s statement when he called for SA’s borders to be opened to citizens of Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries and encouraged “fellow Sadc people” to find a “creative way” to enter the country if borders are not open.

“Fellow Sadc people, please find a creative way. This is your home, your families are here and there’s no way anyone is going to close you out,” Malema said last year.

Malema laughed at the ActionSA message, saying the by-elections were “historic”.

“Historic elections indeed. Wa phapha, tjatjarag. (You’re too forward). Sies,” Malema said.