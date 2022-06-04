ANC in last-chance saloon, Makhura tells Joburg delegates

ANC Gauteng leader David Makhura begged delegates at the party's Johannesburg regional conference on Saturday to come up with strategies to rescue the party before the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“This conference is meeting to prepare for war, the battle of the 2024 elections, and also to work out a strategy of how do we regain power and public confidence in Johannesburg, because that [DA-led] coalition in Joburg is extremely fragile,” Makhura told delegates in Centurion.

The ANC lost control of all Gauteng metros in the 2021 local elections and performed dismally this week in by-elections, losing wards to the DA and EFF.

Makhura said the time for factionalism was over.

“There is no time to fight among ourselves; there is no time for endless squabbles,” he said. “We have to prioritise, we have to come out of this conference with a sense of urgency.”

The conference has had no disruptions, unlike the Ekurhuleni conference a week earlier where violence broke out.