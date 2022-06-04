IN PICS | Cheers and triumphs at the ANC's Limpopo provincial conference
04 June 2022 - 16:38
Stan Mathabatha was re-elected ANC chairperson in Limpopo at the party's provincial conference held outside Polokwane.
Mathabatha beat challenger Dickson Masemola and will be deputised by Florence Radzilani.
Ruben Madadzhe was appointed provincial secretary with Basikopo Makamu as deputy secretary.
Nakedi Sibanda Kekana was elected provincial treasurer.
Here's a glimpse of the celebrations which accompanied their election:
Stan Mathabatha (chairperson), Florence Radzilani (deputy chairperson), Reuben Madadzhe (secretary), Basikopo Makamo (deputy secretary) and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana are the newly elected leaders of the ANC in Limpopo. They were elected at the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
