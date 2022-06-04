×

Politics

IN PICS | Cheers and triumphs at the ANC's Limpopo provincial conference

04 June 2022 - 16:38 By TIMESLIVE
Stan Mathabatha swas re-elected chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo at the party's10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

Stan Mathabatha was re-elected ANC chairperson in Limpopo at the party's provincial conference held outside Polokwane.

Mathabatha beat challenger Dickson Masemola and will be deputised by Florence Radzilani.

Ruben Madadzhe was appointed provincial secretary with Basikopo Makamu as deputy secretary. 

Nakedi Sibanda Kekana was elected provincial treasurer.

Here's a glimpse of the celebrations which accompanied their election:

Stan Mathabatha (chairperson), Florence Radzilani (deputy chairperson), Reuben Madadzhe (secretary), Basikopo Makamo (deputy secretary) and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana are the newly elected leaders of the ANC in Limpopo. They were elected at the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
A member of the ANC holding a poster of Stan Mathabatha who was re-elected chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo at the party's 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Stan Mathabatha sings revolutionary songs as he takes the podium to deliver his first speech after being elected for his third term as chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo at the party's10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Delegates listen attentively as the election results are read out at the ANC conference in Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
ANC members in Limpopo sing joyfully as the new leadership of the party in the province is announced at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Delegates listen attentively as the election results for the party's leaders are read out at the ANC conference in Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Reuben Madadzhe is elected secretary-general of the ANC in Limpopo at the party's10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
ANC members in Limpopo sing joyfully as the new leadership of the party in the province is announced at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana is the elected treasure general of ANC in Limpopo Province, at the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Florence Radzilani (Center) is elected as the deputy chairperson of Limpopo Province at the the 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
ANC members in Limpopo sing joyfully as the new leadership of the party in the province is announced at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
ANC members in Limpopo sing joyfully as the new leadership of the party in the province is announced at The Ranch resort in Polokwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

