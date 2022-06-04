×

Politics

Ramaphosa sticks to his guns, reaffirming his innocence, says he's committed to rebuilding economy

04 June 2022 - 18:47 By TimesLIVE
The presidency said Ramaphosa remained committed to fighting corruption as well as “professionalising law enforcement agencies to better serve and respond to public needs”. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again taken the country into his confidence, reiterating that he has not been involved in any criminal conduct.

This comes after former state security agency boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station on Wednesday.

In a statement the presidency said: “While there is much public interest and concern about claims made in a criminal complaint against him, he remains firmly focused on the task of rebuilding the economy and the country.

“The president reaffirms that he was not involved in any criminal conduct and once again pledges his full co-operation with any police investigation.”

Fraser said the charges emanated from the theft of millions of US dollars, (in excess of $4m) concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker”.

As a result of possible investigations, the presidency said Ramaphosa and his office were not in a position to speak further on the matter, asking members of the public to allow due process to “take its course”.

The presidency said Ramaphosa remained committed to fighting corruption as well as “professionalising law enforcement agencies to better serve and respond to public needs”.

Converted into SA currency, the stolen money amounts to about R62.1m

Ramaphosa rejected Fraser's claims.

Ramaphosa, confirmed a robbery took place at his farm in Limpopo on or about February 9 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen.

The presidency added he was looking forward to the budget vote speech where he is set to give an update on plans he outlined during his state of the nation address.

TimesLIVE

