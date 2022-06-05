×

Fraser's allegations are nothing but 'dirty politics', says Ramaphosa

05 June 2022 - 18:10 By Kgothatso Madisa and Mawande AmaShabalala
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed members of the ANC at the Ranch resort at the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed members of the ANC at the Ranch resort at the 10th Limpopo provincial conference.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said “dirty politics” were behind allegations that he was involved in crime.

Ramaphosa is facing allegations that he hatched a plan to cover up a crime that took place at his Limpopo farm where thieves made off with millions in foreign currency being kept there.

These allegations were made by former spy boss Arthur Fraser who this week laid charges against Ramaphosa.

News
Speaking at the closing of the ANC Limpopo conference, Ramaphosa said it was clear this was part of a political agenda.

He said the allegations by Fraser were part of a plot to deter him from fighting corruption.

“I will continue to fight corruption and some of these things clearly have their own political agenda and we are all aware of that, but it will not deter me from fighting corruption because I have never stolen taxpayers' money,” Ramaphosa said.

He said there was no truth to the allegations and emphasised his conscience did not allow him to be involved in any crime. He also told delegates at the conference the money taken from his property was proceeds from selling cattle. 

“This, what’s being reported, was a clear business transaction of selling animals and the amount involved is far less than what is being bandied in the press,” Ramaphosa said, dismissing the amount of $4m put forward by Fraser.

Ramaphosa, however, did not disclose what the correct amount is. 

News
Fraser's allegations centre on claims that Ramaphosa kept millions in foreign currency at his farm. After the funds were stolen, a plan was reportedly hatched to cover up the robbery because it would have exposed the large sums of money kept at the farm.

A private investigation instead of an official police investigation was pursued, it was claimed, and the culprits were reportedly traced, some of the money retrieved and they were paid for their silence.

But Ramaphosa insisted: “I’ve never stolen money from anyone, be it our taxpayers, be it from anyone, I’ve never done so. I’ve never stolen money from taxpayers, my integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so.”

Opinion & Analysis
Opinion & Analysis
Opinion & Analysis
