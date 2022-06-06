×

Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission over farmgate

President tells ANC NWC meeting he has already approached the commission.

06 June 2022 - 19:16 By KGOTHATSO MADISA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) he intends to appear before the integrity commission over allegations that he covered-up a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo...

