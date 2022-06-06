Potholes, 'humility' & 'retrogressive behaviour': Inside Mpho Phalatse's war of words with former DA leaders

Former MP Mike Waters joined the conversation, calling Phalatse's comments “extremely disrespectful” and claiming she would not be mayor without Leon.

“Extremely disrespectful, to say the least. If it were not for Tony the DP/DA would not exist and you certainly would not be mayor. A little humility is in order,” he said.

Phalatse hit back, saying it was DA members that made the party and she would not stay silent.



“What’s even more concerning is that you actually believe what you’ve written. The people of the DA make the party, each and every single one of them. We will not stand by and allow retrogressive behaviour to fester in the name of humility.”

