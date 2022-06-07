Floyd Shivambu and Fana Mokoena believe evidence may be manufactured to shield Ramaphosa

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and former MP Fana Mokoena believe President Cyril Ramaphosa may escape accountability for an alleged cover-up of a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Mokoena said “stories” will be made up by the police ministry and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to protect Ramaphosa and ensure criminal charges laid against him don't stick.

“[Police minister Bheki] Cele and [NPA head Shamila] Batohi will most probably do everything in their power to avoid charging Ramaphosa. We will hear all sorts of ridiculous stories why they can’t charge him.

“Being charged is the mouse trap Ramaphosa will fight. It is his undoing. Cele and Batohi must stick to the law,” said Mokoena.

Shivambu theorised that government institutions, including the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) and SA Revenue Service (Sars), will manufacture evidence in Ramaphosa's favour.

“Fictional buyers will be sought, the amounts understated, SARB and SARS approvals backdated. Then press conference on Friday to tell lies with impunity.”