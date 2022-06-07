Gungubele to challenge bargaining council’s decision on suspended public works DG

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has told MPs in parliament he intends challenging a decision by the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) which ruled in favour of suspended public works director-general advocate Sam Vukela returning to work.

Providing a progress report on the disciplinary action taken against Vukela, acting head of the presidency’s legal department, advocate Geoffrey Mphaphuli, told MPs Vukela was placed on precautionary suspension by public works minister Patricia de Lille in July 2020 pending the finalisation of his disciplinary proceedings.

In July 2020 the Sunday Times reported Vukela had allegedly been implicated in massive overspending on state funerals and an irregular hiring spree.

President Cyril Ramaphosa changed the delegation overseeing the disciplinary process from the department of public works to the presidency.

In April TimesLIVE reported that after winning a two-year battle to have his suspension declared unlawful and lifted, Vukela would not be returning to work.

This is despite his victory at the GPSSBC, which ordered he return to work immediately. It ordered Gungubele and De Lille to lift the suspension after finding they committed an unlawful labour practice by suspending him beyond the 60-day period prescribed in clause 2.7(2)(c) of the senior management service handbook.