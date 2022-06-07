LISTEN | Malema accuses Ramaphosa of bribery, abduction and torture

This after former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser revealed a burglary that allegedly took place at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Fraser, who filed charges with the police, accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime.

Malema wants Ramaphosa to step aside to allow investigation and prosecution free from intimidation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.