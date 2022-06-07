×

Politics

LISTEN | Malema accuses Ramaphosa of bribery, abduction and torture

07 June 2022 - 17:20 By TIMESLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema at a press conference at the party’s head officein Marshalltown, Johannesburg on June 7 2022. He spoke about the theft of money from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo.
EFF leader Julius Malema at a press conference at the party’s head officein Marshalltown, Johannesburg on June 7 2022. He spoke about the theft of money from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

EFF leader Julius Malema wants to prove President Cyril Ramaphosa is not the person he claims to be — and says the integrity of the nation is at stake.

Listen:

This after former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser revealed a burglary that allegedly took place at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Fraser, who filed charges with the police, accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime.

Malema wants Ramaphosa to step aside to allow investigation and prosecution free from intimidation.

EFF doesn't believe Ramaphosa, will 'disrupt him' until he comes clean or steps aside

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party is not buying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s story that he was not involved in the controversies surrounding his ...
2 hours ago

RECORDED | Julius Malema briefs media on theft at Ramaphosa farm

EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Tuesday. He is expected to give the party's position on the criminal case laid against President ...
6 hours ago

WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house

The video shows two men sneaking around a house, moving the cameras as they navigate their way towards the entrance. The men are then seen searching ...
5 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission over 'farmgate'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national working committee he intends appearing before the integrity commission over allegations that he ...
23 hours ago
