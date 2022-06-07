LISTEN | Malema accuses Ramaphosa of bribery, abduction and torture
07 June 2022 - 17:20
EFF leader Julius Malema wants to prove President Cyril Ramaphosa is not the person he claims to be — and says the integrity of the nation is at stake.
Listen:
This after former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser revealed a burglary that allegedly took place at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.
Fraser, who filed charges with the police, accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime.
Malema wants Ramaphosa to step aside to allow investigation and prosecution free from intimidation.
