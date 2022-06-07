Mapisa-Nqakula cautions against a stampede to investigate Ramaphosa

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has warned parliament against being caught up in the frenzy surrounding the 2020 robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm, saying it should carefully consider how to approach the matter.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she was applying her mind to all the requests from various political parties on how the matter should be handled.

“Of course the president has indicated that he is ready to co-operate with the law- enforcement agencies. So whatever it is that we do at the end of it all, we must not have parallel processes running. But also there shouldn’t be a stampede because once there is a stampede, in Xhosa we say uzakuyibhuda (you will mess it up).

“If you rush into something uzakuyibhuda, you will go crashing into the wall,” she added.