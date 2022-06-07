'Show the nation your books': Maimane calls on Ramaphosa to come clean on robbery
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be transparent and “show the nation his books”.
There have been growing calls for the president to explain why he had millions of dollars stashed at his Phala Phala game reserve in Limpopo.
Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa last week, implying he covered up a crime at his Limpopo farm where thieves allegedly made off with millions in foreign currency.
Speaking at the Limpopo 10th provincial conference, Ramaphosa said: “I have never stolen money from anyone. My integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so.”
“No-one said you stole the money, Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Maimane.
“We want to understand: Was all hunting on your farm legal? How much money is being kept in your sofas and mattresses? Was all of this money declared? Did your customers declare? Show the nation your books.”
1. Was all hunting on your farm legal?
2. How much money is being kept in your sofas and mattresses?
3. Was all of this money declared?
4. Did your customers declare?
Show the nation your books.
Maimane said Ramaphosa should come clean about the alleged robbery and why he allegedly “hid it”.
“A full explanation is owed to the people of SA. The president must have a full press conference with members of the media from pro and anti media establishments. Full transparency. Full accountability.”
He earlier rubbished Ramaphosa's claims he was committed to rebuilding the country.
‼️Our youth have no jobs and our communities are not safe.
‼️Our wallets are being violently drained every time we go to the garage and supermarket.
‼️Nothing works under this administration and the focus is on internal party battles.
Echoing Maimane's statement, DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa had no choice but to come clean.
“The president is facing a crisis of credibility and cannot hide behind procedural smokescreens to avoid presenting South Africans with the full truth around the money stolen from his farm and the subsequent cover-up.
“There is no aspect of any police or other investigation that prevents him from taking the country into his confidence with a full and honest account of events. He has a special obligation to do so which no other South African has,” said Steenhuisen.
Nothing less than the full truth would suffice, even if it damaged his public standing, opened him up to possible criminal charges and compromised his prospects of re-election at the ANC's elective conference.
“If all is above board, as the president claims, then a full disclosure is in both the presidency and nation’s best interests, while failure to do so will damage both. A decision to continue hiding behind the pretext of a 'pending investigation' will be seen by the public as an admission of wrongdoing and will surely make his presidency untenable,” said Steenhuisen.
