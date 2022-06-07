'Show the nation your books': Maimane calls on Ramaphosa to come clean on robbery

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be transparent and “show the nation his books”.

There have been growing calls for the president to explain why he had millions of dollars stashed at his Phala Phala game reserve in Limpopo.

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa last week, implying he covered up a crime at his Limpopo farm where thieves allegedly made off with millions in foreign currency.

Speaking at the Limpopo 10th provincial conference, Ramaphosa said: “I have never stolen money from anyone. My integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so.”

“No-one said you stole the money, Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Maimane.

“We want to understand: Was all hunting on your farm legal? How much money is being kept in your sofas and mattresses? Was all of this money declared? Did your customers declare? Show the nation your books.”