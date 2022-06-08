Mkhwebane probes Ramaphosa for 'breach' of executive ethics code

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Wednesday she has received a complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics.

The complaint, lodged in terms of the Executive Members' Ethics Act (Emea) relates to Ramaphosa's alleged conduct in respect of allegations about criminal activities at his farm in Limpopo.

The complaint was received last Friday from Vuyo Zungula, an MP and president of the African Transformation Movement.

The complaint was made after former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser said last week he had laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa. Fraser said the charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars concealed on the premises of Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were allegedly colluding with his domestic worker.

In response, the presidency said last week there was no basis for the claims of criminal conduct made against Ramaphosa in Fraser’s statement.

Fraser alleged that the president concealed the crime from the police and/or the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and thereafter tracked down and paid the culprits for their silence.