Phala Phala - Cyril Ramaphosa
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear President Cyril ...
Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa. If you are capable of leading South Africa then why don't you?
RECORDED | Julius Malema briefs media on theft at Ramaphosa farm
EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Tuesday. He is expected to give the party's position on the criminal ...
'Show the nation your books': Maimane calls on Ramaphosa to come clean on ...
"We want to understand: Was all hunting on your farm legal? How much money is being kept in your sofas and mattresses? ...
Mashaba and Steenhuisen to write to Sars and Reserve Bank over Ramaphosa ...
Politicians have reacted to a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, calling for the SA Revenue Service and SA ...
JUSTICE MALALA | If Cyril can’t answer crucial questions, SA will be back ...
If Fraser’s allegations force Ramaphosa out of office, his faction will collapse and the state capture brigade will ...
WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at ...
The video shows two men sneaking around a house, moving the cameras as they navigate their way towards the entrance. ...
Floyd Shivambu and Fana Mokoena believe evidence may be manufactured to ...
Mokoena said stories will be made up by the police ministry and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to protect ...
Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission over 'farmgate'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national working committee he intends appearing before the integrity ...
WATCH | Inside Ramaphosa’s ‘rare game’ farm and previous controversy
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, continues to make headlines after allegations of a ...
Holomisa calls on parliament to probe Fraser's ...
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wants parliament to investigate allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa may be complicit ...
IN PICS | ANC Limpopo conference ends on a high as province shows backing ...
Pictures from the last day of the ANC provincial conference in Limpopo.
EDITORIAL | Nothing short of full, frank disclosure will do, Mr President
Arthur Fraser may have an obvious agenda in bringing his accusations, but Ramaphosa needs to give SA an honest and ...
Ramaphosa sticks to his guns, reaffirming his innocence, says he's ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again taken the country into his confidence, reiterating that he has not been ...
Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm
An employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela in Limpopo says he saw footage of the ...
Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril ...
Affidavit of ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser details alleged theft of cash hidden in furniture and hunt for suspects in Cape ...
S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Baptism of fire for new head of Ramaphosa’s image ...
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya had barely got his feet under the desk when Arthur Fraser dropped his $4m ...
Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes ...
EFF leader Julius Malema has threatened to release a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s burglary after his appearance ...
‘Distraction’ or clearing the air: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa dismissing ...
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser said the incident allegedly happened on February 9 2020 and claimed he had evidence ...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | If you’ve got proof, reveal it, ...
Why would a president keep $4m cash in their house and keep quiet when robbed?
PODCAST | Fraser’s charges against Cyril: serious scandal or game of ...
Who is Arthur Fraser in our political landscape, and why he might make claims about the president?
PODCAST | Ramaphosa vs Fraser — disinformation campaign or presidential ...
This week the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, dropped what looked like a political bombshell: ...
Ramaphosa confirms theft at his farm but denies criminal involvement
President Cyril Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law enforcement investigation into claims by Arthur ...
Arthur Fraser lays criminal charges against Cyril Ramaphosa
Former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser said on Wednesday he has laid criminal charges against ...
