×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Phala Phala - Cyril Ramaphosa

08 June 2022 - 08:39 By TimesLIVE
Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear President Cyril ...

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa. If you are capable of leading South Africa then why don't you?

Eusebius McKaiser
Contributor and analyst
Politics

RECORDED | Julius Malema briefs media on theft at Ramaphosa farm

EFF leader Julius Malema is briefing the media on Tuesday. He is expected to give the party's position on the criminal ...

By TIMESLIVE
Politics

'Show the nation your books': Maimane calls on Ramaphosa to come clean on ...

"We want to understand: Was all hunting on your farm legal? How much money is being kept in your sofas and mattresses? ...

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Politics

Mashaba and Steenhuisen to write to Sars and Reserve Bank over Ramaphosa ...

Politicians have reacted to a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, calling for the SA Revenue Service and SA ...

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | If Cyril can’t answer crucial questions, SA will be back ...

If Fraser’s allegations force Ramaphosa out of office, his faction will collapse and the state capture brigade will ...

Justice Malala
Columnist
News

WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at ...

The video shows two men sneaking around a house, moving the cameras as they navigate their way towards the entrance. ...

Anthony Molyneaux
Multimedia journalist
Politics

Floyd Shivambu and Fana Mokoena believe evidence may be manufactured to ...

Mokoena said stories will be made up by the police ministry and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to protect ...

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
Politics

'Show the nation your books': Maimane calls on Ramaphosa to come clean on ...

"We want to understand: Was all hunting on your farm legal? How much money is being kept in your sofas and mattresses? ...

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission over 'farmgate'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national working committee he intends appearing before the integrity ...

Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist
News

WATCH | Inside Ramaphosa’s ‘rare game’ farm and previous controversy

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, continues to make headlines after allegations of a ...

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Politics

Holomisa calls on parliament to probe Fraser's ...

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wants parliament to investigate allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa may be complicit ...

Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
Politics

IN PICS | ANC Limpopo conference ends on a high as province shows backing ...

Pictures from the last day of the ANC provincial conference in Limpopo.

By TimesLIVE
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Nothing short of full, frank disclosure will do, Mr President

Arthur Fraser may have an obvious agenda in bringing his accusations, but Ramaphosa needs to give SA an honest and ...

By Sunday Times
Politics

Ramaphosa sticks to his guns, reaffirming his innocence, says he's ...

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again taken the country into his confidence, reiterating that he has not been ...

By TimesLIVE
Investigations

Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm

An employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela in Limpopo says he saw footage of the ...

Tankiso Makhetha
Investigative reporter
News

Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril ...

Affidavit of ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser details alleged theft of cash hidden in furniture and hunt for suspects in Cape ...

By Thanduxolo Jika, Andisiwe Makinana and Philani Nombembe
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Nothing short of full, frank disclosure will do, Mr President

Arthur Fraser may have an obvious agenda in bringing his accusations, but Ramaphosa needs to give SA an honest and ...

By Sunday Times
Opinion & Analysis

S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Baptism of fire for new head of Ramaphosa’s image ...

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya had barely got his feet under the desk when Arthur Fraser dropped his $4m ...

S'thembiso Msomi
Editor: Sunday Times
News

Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes ...

EFF leader Julius Malema has threatened to release a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s burglary after his appearance ...

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
News

‘Distraction’ or clearing the air: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa dismissing ...

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser said the incident allegedly happened on February 9 2020 and claimed he had evidence ...

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | If you’ve got proof, reveal it, ...

Why would a president keep $4m cash in their house and keep quiet when robbed?

Makhudu Sefara
Editor: TimesLIVE
Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST | Fraser’s charges against Cyril: serious scandal or game of ...

Who is Arthur Fraser in our political landscape, and why he might make claims about the president?

By Mike Siluma
Politics

PODCAST | Ramaphosa vs Fraser — disinformation campaign or presidential ...

This week the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, dropped what looked like a political bombshell: ...

By MIKE SILUMA
Politics

Ramaphosa confirms theft at his farm but denies criminal involvement

President Cyril Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law enforcement investigation into claims by Arthur ...

Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
News

Arthur Fraser lays criminal charges against Cyril Ramaphosa

Former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser said on Wednesday he has laid criminal charges against ...

By TimesLIVE
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.