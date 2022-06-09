×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | ‘We can’t be addressed by a criminal’: Chaos as Ramaphosa addresses parliament amid farmgate saga

09 June 2022 - 16:16 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed parliament on the role of the presidency in leading economic reconstruction and recovery, and social transformation in the country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed parliament on the role of the presidency in leading economic reconstruction and recovery, and social transformation in the country.
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo

President Cyril Ramaphosa tabled the budget vote for the presidency on Thursday.

EFF MPs did not let the opportunity to heckle the president regarding allegations of money laundering and corruption at his Limpopo farm slide.

Listen:

There was no order in parliament as a number of MPs refused to be addressed by Ramaphosa, calling him “Money launderer”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Ramaphosa hits back after EFF disruption: 'SA doesn't need political squabbles'

After numerous points of order and disruptions by EFF MPs, President Cyril Ramaphosa eventually took to the podium to deliver his budget vote speech, ...
Politics
17 minutes ago

Presidency budget debate delayed as EFF calls for Ramaphosa to leave

The EFF charged three of its MPs to cause the disruption it promised as President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to start his budget debate on Thursday.
Politics
55 minutes ago

LISTEN | Malema accuses Ramaphosa of bribery, abduction and torture

EFF leader Julius Malema wants to prove President Cyril Ramaphosa is not the person he claims to be — and says the integrity of the nation is at ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Limpopo cabinet reshuffle ‘imminent’, five MECs to be axed: insiders Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma’s daughter to serve on ANC regional executive committee Politics
  3. Doors close on government employees who quit to dodge disciplinary action Politics
  4. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  5. 'She found an envelope containing a bullet': Chilling threat to presidency DG ... Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary