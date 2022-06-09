LISTEN | ‘We can’t be addressed by a criminal’: Chaos as Ramaphosa addresses parliament amid farmgate saga
09 June 2022 - 16:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa tabled the budget vote for the presidency on Thursday.
EFF MPs did not let the opportunity to heckle the president regarding allegations of money laundering and corruption at his Limpopo farm slide.
Listen:
There was no order in parliament as a number of MPs refused to be addressed by Ramaphosa, calling him “Money launderer”.
TimesLIVE
