Mantashe comes to Ramaphosa's defence: ANC president 'persecuted for being a victim of a crime'

For the first time in history, a president is being persecuted for being a victim of crime and not because they stole from taxpayers.

This is a line of defence ANC leaders are taking over allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa covered up a robbery of millions in foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told TimesLIVE Ramaphosa was not going to take a leave of absence over the allegations until all processes had been finalised.

“I’m having a very interesting WhatsApp message that’s doing the rounds that says it’s something else that today we don’t have a president who’s accused of stealing from the state but a president who was robbed himself [but is being persecuted],” Mantashe said.

The ANC believed Ramaphosa should remain in his position until all investigation processes, which are likely to include the SA Revenue Service, SA Reserve Bank and the Hawks, are concluded.

Former state security boss Arthur Fraser last week laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa for breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by allegedly not reporting the robbery in 2020.