Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Is SA ripe to be captured ... again?

09 June 2022 - 19:17 By MIKE SILUMA
Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta at the ANC's elective conference on December 17 2012 in Mangaung. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Simphiwe Nkwali)
DD090622 Gupta Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta at the ANC's elective conference on December 17 2012 in Mangaung. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Simphiwe Nkwali)
Image: Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali

This week the country was abuzz with the news that the villains of the state capture story in SA, the Gupta brothers, had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), pending extradition to SA.

In this week's episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we ask how soon they might be brought back to SA — and whether the country is ripe to be captured again by other nefarious interests.

Join the discussion: 

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times investigative reporter Thanduxolo Jika, political analyst and Unisa politics lecturer Prof Dirk Kotze, as well as author and professor of political theory at Wits University Prof Lawrence Hamilton.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

