Verdict on parliament probe into Ramaphosa's 'farmgate' due next week

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is considering the UDM and African Transformation Movement’s requests for a parliamentary investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged cover-up of a 2020 robbery at his farm.

Mapisa-Nqakula told the assembly’s programming committee on Thursday she will report back her decision at the next meeting of the committee next Thursday. But it was pointed out to her that next Thursday is a public holiday.

It is also the first day of parliament’s two-month winter recess.

Mapisa-Nqakula assured the committee she will look into the matter.

The discussion in the programming committee came hours before Ramaphosa was set to table the presidency’s 2022/23 budget vote in the assembly.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she was considering the substantive issues raised in the letters written by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and ATM president Vuyo Zungula in the wake of Ramaphosa’s “farmgate” scandal.