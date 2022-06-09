×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Oversight visit by parliament's committee on flood disaster relief to Port St Johns

09 June 2022 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

Parliament's committee on flood disaster relief and recovery is on Thursday paying an oversight visit to Port St Johns on the Eastern Cape Wild Coast.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Sars' bright idea gets tons of seized clothes, blankets to flood victims in four provinces

Sars says it conceived the idea to make the seized clothing, blankets and footwear available for relief efforts. Such items are usually destroyed.
News
18 hours ago

SANDF personnel come out guns blazing to help KZN flood victims

Army members have dipped into their personal finances to purchase supplies for those affected
News
14 hours ago

WATCH | Woman rescued after vehicle lands in hole on flood-damaged KZN road

The flood-damaged R102 in Compensation, between Tongaat and Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal, has claimed another vehicle.
News
2 days ago

Why must I pay for services if floods destroyed my home? eThekwini municipality explains utility bills

The eThekwini municipality has issued a water billing explainer after the floods, spelling out how and why residents will be billed.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Limpopo cabinet reshuffle ‘imminent’, five MECs to be axed: insiders Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma’s daughter to serve on ANC regional executive committee Politics
  3. Doors close on government employees who quit to dodge disciplinary action Politics
  4. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  5. 'She found an envelope containing a bullet': Chilling threat to presidency DG ... Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary