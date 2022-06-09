WATCH LIVE | Oversight visit by parliament's committee on flood disaster relief to Port St Johns
09 June 2022 - 09:45
Parliament's committee on flood disaster relief and recovery is on Thursday paying an oversight visit to Port St Johns on the Eastern Cape Wild Coast.
TimesLIVE
