Dig at the EFF? Madonsela says 'a lot of public representatives have no clue what a point of order is’

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has shared her observations of SA politicians, saying most have no clue what a point of order means.

Madonsela shared her views after watching the presidency budget vote debate on Thursday.

The debate was delayed after EFF MPs made good on the promise by the opposition party to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa, raising multiple points of order.

The red berets were backed up by leader Julius Malema and the rest of the party’s caucus with regular interjections on the virtual platform.

“Watching parliament right now has convinced me a lot of public representatives have no clue what a point of order is,” said Madonsela.