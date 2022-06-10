From Eskom to Phala Phala robbery — 5 important questions answered by David Mabuza

Government has roped in construction experts to help with rebuilding infrastructure and homes destroyed by heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and North West.

The process will focus on ensuring new structures are resistant to extreme weather conditions and that residents who built in flood-prone areas will be relocated, deputy president David Mabuza said on Wednesday.

Mabuza gave oral responses to questions raised by MPs on issues including the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, Eskom and government’s response to recent flooding.

Here are five responses from Mabuza:

Ramaphosa stepping down

Mabuza responded to EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, who asked if he would avail himself to act in Ramaphosa’s position should the president step aside.

“I don’t think we have reached any point that seeks to say the president must step down. All I know is we have allowed different institutions to make a determination. A decision will be made after a determination. We don’t want to jump the gun [and predict it].”

Future-proofg housing

Mabuza said government established a water and sanitation war room tasked with replacing infrastructure was damaged during heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said housing and other infrastructure will be repaired and rebuilt to protect it from future extreme weather conditions. Displaced communities will be relocated to flood-resistant areas.

“The department has dispatched a full team of multidisciplinary engineers and technical experts to assess flood damage. We will invest in climate-proof infrastructure, including climate-sensitive drainage systems. Local governments will need to communicate information to populations and communities living in flood-prone areas and provide early warning systems to build resilience.”