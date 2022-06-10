Ramaphosa admits close relationship with Namibian President Hage Geingob, but mum on his involvement in 'farmgate'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted he shares a close relationship with his Namibian counterpart President Hage Geingob, but refuses to say whether he allegedly sought his help to cover up the robbery that took place at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

“I don’t know what the president of Namibia has said, what is correct is that yes, the presidents in Sadc and elsewhere in Africa, you could say that we are on speed dial about various matters that happen in our region.

“President Hage Geingob and I have known each other for years and so we speak to each other regularly on a number of matters, security and otherwise and so forth so,” he said.

Ramaphosa was asked on Friday if it was true that he asked Geingob to help him trace suspects that broke into his farm. The president would not be drawn on answering any questions relating to the robbery, citing a legal opinion which said he should rather let investigative “processes unfold” before answering any questions.

The Namibian reported on Friday that Geingob, accused of “having agreed to treat the investigations of the accused Namibians as a covert operation at the request of Ramaphosa”, released a statement saying the media was being “malicious.”

The Namibian presidency said certain individuals and media houses, out of context and motivated by malice or other ulterior motives, had suggested without factual basis, that Geingob may have used his office in a manner incompatible with the laws of Namibia to assist Ramaphosa.

The Namibian presidency “categorically denied” allegations of conspiring with Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.