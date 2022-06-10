Ramaphosa says 'nothing underhand or hidden' in suspending Mkhwebane

Explaining his decision Ramaphosa said: “We have been dealing with this matter for a considerable amount of time and in fact, as early as March, we were dealing with it. After receiving a letter from the speaker of the National Assembly, I wrote to the public protector and said... 'the president has the power to suspend a high-ranking official like the public protector once there are processes in the National Assembly that have been commenced to remove her'.

“I said to her that she must give me reasons why I shouldn’t do so. And that whole process took quite a long time. I had given her 10 days and there has been a back and forth [of] responses that even went way beyond that 10 days.

“Obviously she had raised a number of issues, issues such as conflict, that I could have been involved in judicial capture, the Zondo commission ... and a whole range of other issues”

Ramaphosa said he analysed Mkhwebane's representations after receiving them and wrote back to her.

“I thanked her for the representations that she has made as to why she should not be suspended and I went through all of them and gave her a nine-page letter where all of this is detailed and I said in the premises that have been covered in the letter, I do not believe that there is a conflict of interest and she had also said that there are — or pending — investigations that involve me and I said an investigation does not create a conflict of interest because it may either turn out positive or negative.