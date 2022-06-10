'There is absolutely no truth in the allegations': Namibian president denies assisting Ramaphosa in 'farmgate' saga

There is no truth to the allegations that Namibian President Hage Geingob inappropriately used his office to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa in apprehending a suspect connected to the burglary at Phala Phala in 2020.

The Namibian presidency said on Friday that after reports about former spy boss Arthur Fraser lodging a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa last week, a number of media houses have been suggesting Geingob may have used his office — in a manner incompatible with the laws of Namibia — to assist Ramaphosa.

The presidency said these suggestions were made out of context and suggested they were motivated by malice or other ulterior motives.

“The slanderous allegations and insinuations made about President Geingob are outrageous and unfortunate.

“There is absolutely no truth in the allegations that President Geingob inappropriately used his office to assist President Ramaphosa.”