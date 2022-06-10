WATCH | Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on 'farmgate scandal', says due process must be followed

President Cyril Ramaphosa came under fire in the media briefing room of parliament on Friday as journalists asked questions surrounding the Phala Phala farm burglary that is alleged to have occurred in 2020.

Ramaphosa refused to give any details or comment on the matter, instead turning to the answer of “having to follow due process” to the dozens of questions.

He said he had received advice that he should not respond to speculation, conjecture, allegations or so-called revelations.

The president has had a tiring two days in parliament after EFF MPs disrupted proceedings during the debate on the presidency budget vote.

Several EFF MPs were escorted out of the Good Hope Chamber for unruly behaviour.

One of the MPs, Sinawo Tambo, said: “Ramaphosa has breached his oath of office, he has contravened the [Prevention and] Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, he has contravened the [Prevention of] Organised Crime Act.”

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing in the 2020 events.

TimesLIVE

