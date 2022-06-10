×

WATCH | 'We are being sexually harassed under your watch': Second day of chaos in parliament

10 June 2022 - 13:56 By TIMES LIVE VIDEO

Parliament descended into chaos for the second day running on Friday morning as EFF MPs continued to disrupt proceedings during debate on the presidency budget vote.

Members of the EFF went as far as alleging that National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allowed sexual harassment to take place as EFF members were escorted from parliament for similar disruptions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Thursday. 

Various EFF MPs were escorted out of the Good Hope Chamber for unruly behaviour. 

One of the MPs, Sinawo Tambo, said: “Ramaphosa has breached his oath of office, he has contravened the [Prevention and] Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, he has contravened the [Prevention of] Organised Crime Act.”

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing. He says the money stolen from his Limpopo farm was the proceeds of legitimate livestock sales.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

RECORDED | Ramaphosa replies to the debate on budget vote

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to reply to the debate on his budget vote tabled in parliament on Thursday.
5 hours ago

RECORDED | Ramaphosa delivers presidency budget vote speech

The presidency budget vote speech is being delivered under a dark cloud as the president tries to quell allegations of corruption against him.
1 day ago

Presidency budget debate delayed as EFF calls for Ramaphosa to leave

The EFF charged three of its MPs to cause the disruption it promised as President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to start his budget debate on Thursday.
23 hours ago
