WATCH | 'We are being sexually harassed under your watch': Second day of chaos in parliament

Parliament descended into chaos for the second day running on Friday morning as EFF MPs continued to disrupt proceedings during debate on the presidency budget vote.

Members of the EFF went as far as alleging that National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allowed sexual harassment to take place as EFF members were escorted from parliament for similar disruptions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Thursday.

Various EFF MPs were escorted out of the Good Hope Chamber for unruly behaviour.

One of the MPs, Sinawo Tambo, said: “Ramaphosa has breached his oath of office, he has contravened the [Prevention and] Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, he has contravened the [Prevention of] Organised Crime Act.”

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing. He says the money stolen from his Limpopo farm was the proceeds of legitimate livestock sales.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.