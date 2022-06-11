Prasa still calculating amount paid to 3,000 ghost workers, says Mbalula

Mbalula said after salaries were stopped, some employees presented themselves with the necessary information for verification.

“Part of this phase is that internal audit is auditing the project processes until July 2022. In addition, Prasa has commenced with a forensic investigation. The detailed reports with financial impact will be submitted on conclusion of the forensic audit,” he said.

Mbalula said a detailed report and the number of unverified employees, the amount of money paid to the ghost workers and the total loss incurred by Prasa would be available at the conclusion of the forensic audit.

Herron’s question followed Mbalula’s May response on the issue. At the time, Mbalula said there were planned processes, “dependent on the internal audit process being finalised”.

He added: “Only then will other processes of locking salaries, reporting to SIU/Hawks to attach and recover on behalf of Prasa commence.”

TimesLIVE

