Prasa still calculating amount paid to 3,000 ghost workers, says Mbalula
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has completed the first phase of verifying its employees after it uncovered 3,000 “ghost workers” being paid full salaries.
In a parliamentary question, Good MP Brett Herron asked transport minister Fikile Mbalula about the total amount paid to ghost workers. In his response on Friday, Mbalula said a forensic audit was still under way.
“Prasa has concluded the first phase of project Ziveze verification where employees were asked to present themselves in person and submit qualifications and ID copies for verification and vetting,” he said.
“The process is now on the second phase where salaries of all employees who failed to present themselves were locked at the April 2022 payday.”
Mbalula said after salaries were stopped, some employees presented themselves with the necessary information for verification.
“Part of this phase is that internal audit is auditing the project processes until July 2022. In addition, Prasa has commenced with a forensic investigation. The detailed reports with financial impact will be submitted on conclusion of the forensic audit,” he said.
Mbalula said a detailed report and the number of unverified employees, the amount of money paid to the ghost workers and the total loss incurred by Prasa would be available at the conclusion of the forensic audit.
Herron’s question followed Mbalula’s May response on the issue. At the time, Mbalula said there were planned processes, “dependent on the internal audit process being finalised”.
He added: “Only then will other processes of locking salaries, reporting to SIU/Hawks to attach and recover on behalf of Prasa commence.”
TimesLIVE
