‘The ANC is the most corrupt organisation’: Zuma’s cryptic jab at party leaders gets tongues wagging

Former president Jacob Zuma’s cryptic tweet about the ANC and its leaders has tongues wagging online.

Zuma saw his name top the social media platform’s trend lists over the weekend when he made a statement about corruption in the ruling party.

Without mentioning names, Zuma said an ANC leader said “the ANC is the number one corrupt organisation”.

“Hawu! Kambe umholi we ANC wathini? Wathi u ANC is the number one corrupt organisation [Oops! But what did the ANC leader say? He said the ANC is the number one corrupt organisation. Oh my gosh, the walls are cracking and the rain is entering].

“Phela lithatha osemsamo limbeke emnyango, lithathe osemnyango limbeke emsamo Iyabhubhudl’inkezo ‘M’ [After all, he would take the one on the platform and put it on the door, and he would take the one on the door and put it on the platform],” he said.