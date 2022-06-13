‘The ANC is the most corrupt organisation’: Zuma’s cryptic jab at party leaders gets tongues wagging
Former president Jacob Zuma’s cryptic tweet about the ANC and its leaders has tongues wagging online.
Zuma saw his name top the social media platform’s trend lists over the weekend when he made a statement about corruption in the ruling party.
Without mentioning names, Zuma said an ANC leader said “the ANC is the number one corrupt organisation”.
“Hawu! Kambe umholi we ANC wathini? Wathi u ANC is the number one corrupt organisation [Oops! But what did the ANC leader say? He said the ANC is the number one corrupt organisation. Oh my gosh, the walls are cracking and the rain is entering].
“Phela lithatha osemsamo limbeke emnyango, lithathe osemnyango limbeke emsamo Iyabhubhudl’inkezo ‘M’ [After all, he would take the one on the platform and put it on the door, and he would take the one on the door and put it on the platform],” he said.
His remarks come while the ANC is under fire for alleged corruption during an investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa and “farmgate”.
This comes after $4m (R64.1m) in cash was allegedly stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo two years ago.
Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing or involvement in criminal activity.
His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president would co-operate with law enforcement investigation into the allegations.
“On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation. President Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters,” said Magwenya.
Speaking during the budget vote debate in parliament, DA leader John Steenhuisen compared Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala to Zuma’s Nkandla, saying the incident will forever be a “big and ugly stain” on Ramaphosa’s presidency.
“Do you recall the shame of Nkandla and the arrogance of your predecessor? Do you remember the embarrassment of the fire pool video and all the shameless defending done by the members in these ANC benches? Do you remember the scathing rebuke parliament got for failing to hold president Zuma to account for Nkandla, and the solemn promises of ‘never again’?” asked Steenhuisen.
“The presidency is not yours or your party’s. It belongs to SA. When you drag the presidency into the gutter, you are dragging our country down there too. South Africans don’t want this — and they don’t deserve this.”
