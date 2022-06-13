WATCH | Shivambu shares video of Muzi Sikhakhane ‘warning’ Fraser has more secrets

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has shared a video of former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane “cautioning” state capture inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo that his client will reveal allegations of criminality involving high-profile politicians and judges.

In the video, Sikhakhane tells the inquiry that Fraser, who was implicated in state capture by several witnesses, would reveal secrets about current and former presidents and judges.

Sikhakhane said Fraser wanted to testify before the inquiry to “complete the picture” of state capture by disclosing secrets he wanted to take to the grave.

“His evidence is going to be important because it will complete the picture for the chair about secrets of the state, who exactly is subverting our state, and is going to complete the picture because, unlike many other witnesses, he will share secrets with the chair about things that relate presidents, past and present, judges and parliamentarians,” said Sikhakhane, who added he had advised Fraser not to disclose the alleged secrets.

Reacting to the video from proceedings in 2020, Shivambu hailed Fraser a “true freedom fighter”.