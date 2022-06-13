WATCH | Shivambu shares video of Muzi Sikhakhane ‘warning’ Fraser has more secrets

The video resurfaced amid allegations of criminality against President Cyril Ramaphosa emanating from Fraser’s claims that he concealed the theft of millions from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

It is unclear if Fraser will make more claims against high-profile individuals, but EFF leader Julius Malema said last week more people would be implicated in money laundering scandals.

“There is more where money, in dollars, with faces of people, is counted in the plane. Let them continue to push Fraser. There is more these people have been doing in this country, bringing money illegally, engaged in money laundering in illicit financial flows without being held accountable,” said Malema.

