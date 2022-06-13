WATCH | Shivambu shares video of Muzi Sikhakhane ‘warning’ Fraser has more secrets
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has shared a video of former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane “cautioning” state capture inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo that his client will reveal allegations of criminality involving high-profile politicians and judges.
In the video, Sikhakhane tells the inquiry that Fraser, who was implicated in state capture by several witnesses, would reveal secrets about current and former presidents and judges.
Sikhakhane said Fraser wanted to testify before the inquiry to “complete the picture” of state capture by disclosing secrets he wanted to take to the grave.
“His evidence is going to be important because it will complete the picture for the chair about secrets of the state, who exactly is subverting our state, and is going to complete the picture because, unlike many other witnesses, he will share secrets with the chair about things that relate presidents, past and present, judges and parliamentarians,” said Sikhakhane, who added he had advised Fraser not to disclose the alleged secrets.
Reacting to the video from proceedings in 2020, Shivambu hailed Fraser a “true freedom fighter”.
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane cautioned Barry White about what DG Fraser will do and it’s great that he’s now started: the Gangsters are going to be exposed and all of them will fall! No surrender! No retreat DG Fraser! You’re a great and true Freedom Fighter! pic.twitter.com/YACIALt5Fb— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 12, 2022
The video resurfaced amid allegations of criminality against President Cyril Ramaphosa emanating from Fraser’s claims that he concealed the theft of millions from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
It is unclear if Fraser will make more claims against high-profile individuals, but EFF leader Julius Malema said last week more people would be implicated in money laundering scandals.
“There is more where money, in dollars, with faces of people, is counted in the plane. Let them continue to push Fraser. There is more these people have been doing in this country, bringing money illegally, engaged in money laundering in illicit financial flows without being held accountable,” said Malema.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.