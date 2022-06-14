×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for King Sigcau

14 June 2022 - 17:54 By TimesLIVE
AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau, who died on May 31. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for him.
AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau, who died on May 31. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for him.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday designated the funeral of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau as a special official funeral category 1.

According to the state, official and provincial funeral policy manual, this designation is accorded to people with extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president.

This category of funeral entails ceremonial elements provided by the SA National Defence Force.

The king died on May 31 after an illness.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday June 21.

“President Ramaphosa has instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the morning of Wednesday June 15 to the evening of the burial.

“Regulations require that no other flags be displayed when the national flag is flown at half-mast,” the presidency said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa extends his condolences on death of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday conveyed his condolences to the royal family and nation of the AmaMpondo Kingdom after the passing of King ...
News
1 week ago

Royal love child’s despair over ‘rejection’ by Ndebele king

A 16-year-old love-child of Ndebele monarch Makhosonke II has tried to kill himself more than once because his father does not want to be seen with ...
News
2 days ago

Contralesa leader Ngangomhlaba Matanzima dies aged 79

MPs have paid tribute to one of the founding members of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima, who died on ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Change step-aside rule, says Danny Msiza Politics
  2. Maile sits on the fence ahead of ANC national conference Politics
  3. SA accused of meddling in Pan African parliament presidency vote Politics
  4. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  5. Limpopo cabinet reshuffle ‘imminent’, five MECs to be axed: insiders Politics

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...