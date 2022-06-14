Ready for part 5? Here's what was in the first 4 parts of the state capture report and who it implicated

As South Africans get set for the fifth instalment of the state capture report, here is a reminder of what was mentioned, and those implicated, in the first four volumes.

The fifth and final part of the state capture report is due to be handed over to the presidency on Wednesday.

Commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in January. The fourth part was handed over in April.

The commission was expected to release the final instalment of the report then, but the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the report, to June 15.

The report has so far implicated dozens of high-profile businesspeople, companies, SOEs and politicians.