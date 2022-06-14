‘Sars, police, Reserve Bank keeping mum on allegations against Ramaphosa’, claims ATM’s Zungula

African Transformation Movement (ATM) MP Vuyo Zungula has expressed discontent with the police service, SA Reserve Bank and home affairs department for allegedly “keeping mum” on allegations of criminality against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He lamented the suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying her office was “the only institution” that had launched an investigation into the president’s alleged conduct.

“The only institution that had started the investigation of Ramaphosa got its head suspended. Speaker is refusing to make Ramaphosa account and an inquiry held. SA Revenue Service, police service, Reserve Bank and home affairs are keeping mum on very serious allegations of crime committed by a head of state,” he tweeted on Monday.