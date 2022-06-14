×

Politics

‘Sars, police, Reserve Bank keeping mum on allegations against Ramaphosa’, claims ATM’s Zungula

14 June 2022 - 10:22
ATM MP Vuyolwethu Zungula is not impressed that government institutions are keeping mum on allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Esa Alexander

African Transformation Movement (ATM) MP Vuyo Zungula has expressed discontent with the police service, SA Reserve Bank and home affairs department for allegedly “keeping mum” on allegations of criminality against President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

He lamented the suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying her office was “the only institution” that had launched an investigation into the president’s alleged conduct. 

“The only institution that had started the investigation of Ramaphosa got its head suspended. Speaker is refusing to make Ramaphosa account and an inquiry held. SA Revenue Service, police service, Reserve Bank and home affairs are keeping mum on very serious allegations of crime committed by a head of state,” he tweeted on Monday.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe also questioned the timing of Mkhwebane’s suspension.

Ramaphosa has been mired in controversy since former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against the president, claiming he concealed from authorities a theft at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Last week Ramaphosa told journalists he will not step aside as this could be seen as him conceding that he would have interfered with the investigation. 

“There could be a suspicion that I would interfere with the police and others. We have said we want police to investigate whatever crime, whoever it is against, without any fear or favour and on an impartial basis.

“If I were to say I am stepping aside on that account, it would basically mean I am confirming I interfere in the investigation process, which I don’t,” he said. 

