Local government needs 'urgent intervention': auditor-general on latest municipal audit outcomes

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is concerned about the declining state of financial management in SA municipalities, saying urgent intervention is needed.

Only 41 of the country’s 257 municipalities received clean audits for the 2020/21 financial year. This is nine more than the previous financial year.

But Maluleke was quick to point out that many of the clean audits were for district municipalities rather than local municipalities, metros, intermediate cities and municipal entities.

“It is the metros, intermediate cities and municipal entities that carry the biggest budget and that have the greatest responsibility for service delivery,” she said.

Of the 41 clean audits, 22 were in the Western Cape, five in the Northern Cape, four in the Eastern Cape, four in Mpumalanga, three in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Gauteng and one in Limpopo.

“The picture is not one that is a cause for celebration — it is more a cause for concern,” said Maluleke.