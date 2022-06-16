Unemployed youth 'greatest challenge' facing SA: President Ramaphosa's June 16 message

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday the fact that millions of young people were “not in employment, education or training” was “the greatest challenge facing our country today”.

The president was delivering his Youth Day address at Mthatha Stadium in the Eastern Cape.

He said the government’s focus would remain on “far-reaching economic reforms and creating conditions for the expansion of businesses throughout the country”.

“We are here today to honour the youth of 1976 — and the youth of all decades — whose bravery, determination and vision were vital to the achievement of our democracy.

“It is due to the struggles of young people over many years that access to primary education is universal for every single young person,” said Ramaphosa.

“Our school feeding schemes have ensured that no child is hungry at school. Today, our country produces four times the number of African graduates than we did in 1994.

“These graduates have gone on to become leading doctors, technologists, innovators and entrepreneurs.”

The president also addressed the successes of the national social security system.

“Our social security system offers a level of basic social protection to every marginalised and vulnerable citizen, especially children.”

The presidential employment stimulus, which supports public and social employment, and has created close on 880,000 job opportunities since it was established, was also one of his talking points.

“A flagship initiative of the employment stimulus is the school assistance programme, which has placed 287,000 young people in schools across the country,” Ramaphosa said.