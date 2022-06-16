×

Cyril Ramaphosa leads Youth Day commemoration

16 June 2022 - 11:18 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

This year's theme is "Promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow".

This against the backdrop of a high unemployment rate and the high cost of living.

 Statistics SA reported that the latest unemployment rate it is 34.5%.

