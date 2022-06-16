Cyril Ramaphosa leads Youth Day commemoration
16 June 2022 - 11:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the Youth Day commemoration in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.
This year's theme is "Promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow".
This against the backdrop of a high unemployment rate and the high cost of living.
Statistics SA reported that the latest unemployment rate it is 34.5%.
TimesLIVE
