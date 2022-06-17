×

Politics

LISTEN | Mbalula says blocking roads equals economic sabotage

17 June 2022 - 15:36 By TIMESLIVE
Van Reenen's Pass was opened for travel in both directions after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi visited the area on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says blocking roads equals economic sabotage.

Mbalula was addressing a media briefing on Friday on the release of the accident report on the Tshwane bus crash which claimed the lives of 15 people.

During the briefing he also referred to the challenges facing the trucking industry. 

This comes after the truck drivers' blockade of the N3, which links Johannesburg to Durban. Truck drivers were protesting against the employment of foreigners as drivers, among other issues.  

Mbalula said law enforcement agencies would have to come down hard on the perpetrators when agreements in place were infringed upon. 

His department has been engaging the trucking industry and other relevant role players since December 2021. These include the ministers of labour and home affairs, truck owners, truck drivers, trucking associations and unions. 

Mbalula called on truck drivers to be patient and work with them to allow the engagement process to run its course.

