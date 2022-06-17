LISTEN | Mbalula says blocking roads equals economic sabotage

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says blocking roads equals economic sabotage.

Mbalula was addressing a media briefing on Friday on the release of the accident report on the Tshwane bus crash which claimed the lives of 15 people.

During the briefing he also referred to the challenges facing the trucking industry.

This comes after the truck drivers' blockade of the N3, which links Johannesburg to Durban. Truck drivers were protesting against the employment of foreigners as drivers, among other issues.