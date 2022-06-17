LISTEN | Mbalula says blocking roads equals economic sabotage
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says blocking roads equals economic sabotage.
Mbalula was addressing a media briefing on Friday on the release of the accident report on the Tshwane bus crash which claimed the lives of 15 people.
During the briefing he also referred to the challenges facing the trucking industry.
This comes after the truck drivers' blockade of the N3, which links Johannesburg to Durban. Truck drivers were protesting against the employment of foreigners as drivers, among other issues.
Mbalula said law enforcement agencies would have to come down hard on the perpetrators when agreements in place were infringed upon.
His department has been engaging the trucking industry and other relevant role players since December 2021. These include the ministers of labour and home affairs, truck owners, truck drivers, trucking associations and unions.
Mbalula called on truck drivers to be patient and work with them to allow the engagement process to run its course.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.