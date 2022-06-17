×

Protesters 'trap' journalists, ANC staff inside Luthuli House

17 June 2022 - 14:52 By TimesLIVE
Luthuli House, the ANC's head office in Johannesburg. Protesters on Friday blocked the building's exits making it impossible for staff and journalists to leave. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Seven journalists found themselves “trapped” inside ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Friday after ANC members from the North West staged a protest outside the building in Johannesburg.

Sunday Times journalist Nonkululeko Njilo, who was inside the building, said the commotion began during a media briefing by Umkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans.

“The briefing was in session when this group started assembling outside in the street. We could not hear inside because of the noise from the crowd outside,” she said.

“When we tried to get out, all exits were blockaded. Management said it is not safe for us to go out.”

Njilo said the protesting members were from the Dr Kaunda region and their grievances relate to disputes in their branch.

ANC members tried to engage with the crowd to allow the military veterans and reporters to leave the building.

The reporters heard ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was making his way to the headquarters to speak to the disgruntled members.

The journalists and military veterans were finally released after Mabe arrived just before 3pm. They had been stuck inside since about 1pm.

