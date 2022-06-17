×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Zondo yet to deliver state capture report

Presidency says commission secretariat has ‘not confirmed the time and date of delivery’

17 June 2022 - 11:21 By Franny Rabkin
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has not yet delivered the final parts of the state capture inquiry report. File photo.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo has not yet delivered the final parts of the state capture inquiry report. File photo.
Image: Kopano Tlape

The presidency has not received the final sections of the report from the state capture inquiry, it said on Friday morning.

The final instalment was, by court order, meant to be delivered by June 15. On Wednesday the presidency said it would be publicly released on Friday morning.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the commission secretariat had “not confirmed the time and date of delivery”.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“However, the presidency has been assured the report will be released soon.”

The inquiry was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Ready for part 5? Here's what was in the first 4 parts of the state capture report and who it implicated

Forgot who was named in the state capture reports so far and why? We've got your back.
Politics
3 days ago

Dudu Myeni to plead guilty on charges relating to testimony at Zondo inquiry

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni on Tuesday indicated she intends to plead guilty on charges including defeating the administration of justice.
Politics
2 days ago

SA’s Gupta extradition bid gets big boost

SA’s bid to bring home Atul and Rajesh Gupta has received a boost with the news that extradition law expert Anton Katz SC will be leading the charge.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Maile sits on the fence ahead of ANC national conference Politics
  2. Change step-aside rule, says Danny Msiza Politics
  3. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...