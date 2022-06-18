Zuma backers report Ramaphosa to Durban police over Phala Phala theft

Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters on Saturday opened two cases against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Durban Central police station in connection with the Phala Phala game farm scandal.

A case of corruption was laid by Srini Naidoo representing Really Democracy, a civil rights organisation. According to Naidoo, Ramaphosa confessed that the money was proceeds from selling animals. “Now who sells animals for cash, let alone foreign currency?”

Naidoo called on US authorities to look into the case which he believes is an international matter.

“The American authorities should look into this. This is against their Patriot Act, and money laundering acts. It is an offence to them and this not just an SA offence, it is an international offence. What Cyril Ramaphosa has done is holding foreign currency in his furniture secretly,” Naidoo said.